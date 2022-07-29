RU GT: Season 2 Slogans of WHL in the rating

During the first two seasons of “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”, the slogans did not officially appear. Since the show originally aired on Peacock instead of Bravo and was generally different from the Real Housewives franchise, this could have been done specifically to further split the spin-off. But the wives of the second season created their own slogans after the show aired, as seen from “Watch What Happens Live.”

Since the first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, slogans have become an important part of the franchise. Although they weren’t so unambiguous at first, over the years they have become a staple of the show, and fans love to guess what each of their favorite housewives’ slogans means for their storyline in each season. With the cast of the second season of RHUGT coming after the show airs, it’s easier to decipher what each of them represents.

Many slogans have gone down in the history of “Real Housewives”. Whether because of their absolute connection to the speaker’s narrative or because they are completely ridiculous and meaningless, some women have succeeded. Several improvised slogans of the second season of RHUGT can be easily remembered for many years.

Dorinda Medley: “When you come to the Blue Stone, you better watch your manners.”

Despite the clever wordplay (“Blue Stone Manor”), Dorinda’s slogan ultimately contradicts her time in the series. Many fans agree that Dorinda’s behavior throughout RHUGT was unacceptable, and some even think that it will put her on a permanent “pause” from returning to The Real Housewives of New York. The hostess of the house knew how to prepare a route for her guests, but Dorinda got below the belt in the show many times.

Vicky Gunvalson: “While others are busy doing it beautifully, I’m busy making an impression.”

Viewers believe that a good slogan sums up the time spent by any housewife in this particular season. Vicky Gunvalson spent a lot of time on RHUGT complaining about her surroundings and avoiding participating in certain events. While she may have had an impact on RHOC, she has since been laid off and does not appear to be returning full-time anytime soon.

Taylor Armstrong: “If you say ‘strong,’ you can handle anything.”

Taylor Armstrong’s path in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was, to put it mildly, not easy. It’s a worthy tagline as it references her last name and the harrowing experience she had with her husband Russell Armstrong, who committed suicide after she starred in the second season of RHOBH. It’s also a reminder of Taylor’s heartfelt conversation with actor Eva Marcille. about domestic violence on RHUGT.

Phaedra Parks: “Everyone knows that you can’t cast a shadow on someone who shines brighter than the sun.”

Phaedra Park’s slogan is probably the most vague in terms of a reference to her time on RHUGT. However, it’s still a good representation of the Real Housewives of Atlanta graduate in general and the presence she brought to Blue Stone Manor. Many fans considered Phaedra a quieter, positive energy in the house.

Tamra Judge: “Rules are made to be broken, and I’m not here to do it beautifully.”

Tamra Judge, like Vicky, refers to Dorinda’s iconic phrase “make it beautiful.” It’s also a comedic swipe at Dorinda’s strict rules, such as the ban on eating upstairs, which Tamra and Vicky violated. Many fans sided with Tamra when Dorinda lost her temper over this in RHUGT.

Brandi Glanville: “If you can’t accept being called a bitch, maybe you shouldn’t behave like that.”

Brandi Glanville chose classic brandism for her slogan RHUGT. Brandy was known on RHOBH for her frankness and for those who started to dramatize. This slogan is not only a summary of Brandi’s general attitude, but also multiple references to RHUGT, when Brandi was not afraid to hit below the belt when she felt that she was being mistreated.

Jill Zarin: “People call me a walking billboard, but at least I’m relevant enough to be a billboard.”

In what many fans have called an “essay” rather than a slogan, Jill Sarin’s sentence is the quintessence of Jill. Known throughout the season on RHUGT and RHONY for working on the point, it makes perfect sense that Jill’s proposed tagline is the longest of the cast and almost meaningless. It reflects what viewers love to hate about her and sums up her self-promotion efforts in RHUGT.

Eva Marcil: “I’m too glamorous to give a damn, and too incendiary to give a damn.”

Eva’s slogan tops the list because it’s short, sharp, catchy and comedic. On the trip “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Eva always managed to look effortlessly glamorous and be on top when it came to the dress code. She was also not one of those who embellishes her love of marijuana and “ignition”. In addition, like Phaedra, she took a back seat in the main dramas of the group, radiating a carefree attitude.