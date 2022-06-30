RU GT: Jill Zarin says RHONY was right to put Dorinda on pause

Jill Zarin, who was the original housewife in the series “The Real Housewives of New York”, became the latest star of the second season of the series “The Real Housewives: A Journey for Girls”, which hit Dorinda Medley with a shadowy return to her time in RHONY. The second season of RHUGT, dubbed the “Ex-Wives Club,” features eight divorced housewives in four parts of “Real Housewives.” Although the women were going to spend a vacation at Dorinda Blue Stone’s estate in the Hamptons, the drama during filming last fall quickly spread online, especially between Dorinda and the graduate of the series “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Vicki Gunvalson.

While some of the stars of the second season of RHUGT (for example, Eva Marcille from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Taylor Armstrong from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) first met at Dorinda’s mansion, Jill and Dorinda’s relationship goes back to the origins long before both women appeared on RHONY. While Jill was still busy defending Vicki’s harsh attitude from Dorinda and former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville during the filming of RHUGT, Jill and Dorinda’s friendship still seems to be on the rocky side. Even though Dorinda and the “Organizing Committee elder” have been at odds for months after Vicky’s outbreak over the COVID-19 vaccine, Jill wasn’t Dorinda’s biggest advocate, especially after Jill’s late appearance on RHUGT clearly surprised Dorinda and the other women.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, RHUGT co-stars Jill and Brandi played “Closet Confessions” with “Bravo’s Godfather,” where they were asked to answer a few shadowy questions. When Andy asked which housewife RHONY Jill would personally like to pause the series, Jill thought for a moment before admitting, “I think they paused the right one, Dorinda.” Dorinda, who first joined RHONY season 6, was fired by Bravo in 2020 before season 13. Although no specific reason was given for Dorinda’s unexpected departure, the 57-year-old was reportedly difficult to work with and was too emotional. they are tense, especially when intoxicated.

In addition to RHONY’s Blue Stone Manor owner remark, Jill quickly answered the question, “Who do you think is the most thirsty housewife?” with Dorinda, which was also recently expressed by Real Housewives fans online. Although it became clear that Jill is not a fan of her host of the second season of RHUGT, Dorinda was not the only former housewife that Jill picked up on WWHL. Jill revealed that she thought Vicky was “desperate” to return to RHOC, and also admitted that every RHONY star was talking behind Bethenny Frankel’s back. As for Brandi, who answered her own set of questions, the former RHOBH star had no issues with honesty. In addition to Brandi hilariously calling Jill desperate and thirsty, she called Taylor “the worst housewife.”

Every “Real Housewives” series has its own set of dramatically entertaining housewives, and with eight Bravo graduates gathered in one house, it’s no surprise that the second season of RHUGT is full of conflicts and strained lines. Half of the second season is still left to broadcast on Peacock, and fans are waiting for what else awaits them, including all the fights that have been teased since the end of 2021. The arguments of Dorinda, Jill and Vicky may be the focus of the 2nd season of RHUGT, but viewers are already looking forward to the 3rd season, especially since rumors about the third set of actors of the series have already begun to spread.