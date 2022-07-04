RU GT: Dorinda Medley from RHONY went too far with other housewives

Dorinda Medley now appears in season 2 of the series “Real Housewives: A Trip for Girls,” but a controversial Braveheart who gets a shadow because of how she treats other stars of the franchise hailing from “The Real Housewives of New York.” She has provided many entertaining moments during her stay at RHONY, and her Blue Stone estate in Berkshire has become the backdrop for many hilarious dramas. However, fans agree that there are times when Dorinda went below the belt with some other housewives.

Reality TV icon Dorinda joined RHONY from season 7 and was a housewife on the series until season 12. Viewers learned about her Berkshire home, her life as a widow, and her skillful planning and hosting of events when the opportunity presented itself. . She quickly became an actor that fans relied on to entertain on their screens. However, there was a darker side to it, which showed up from time to time, bringing out the worst in Dorinda.

In most cases, the worst moments of Dorinda’s stay at RHONY were caused by alcohol. Although drama and fights are, in fact, at the center of the universe Real housewives, there are times when things can get out of control and get too personal. It is known that Dorinda has been around for many years (now on RHUGT) cuts a little deeper than some of her fellow housewives.

Mockery of Luann’s arrest

In 2017, Luann de Lesseps was arrested, among other things, for hooliganism under the influence of alcohol. In season 10, during dinner in Colombia, Luann asked Dorinda how her margaritas are, hinting that she gets drunk from them. It didn’t take long for Dorinda to get personal: “Drink a little more and you’ll be arrested, dear,” Dorinda said. When Luann answered and said: “You just broke your glass in front of me,” Dorinda replied: “I didn’t photograph it.” Then, in season 12, it happened again. At Blue Stone Manor, Dorinda sided with Sonya Morgan when Sonya mentioned that she was underpaid for participating in Luann’s cabaret show. When Luann tried to defend herself, Dorinda replied: “You’re a drunken fool, and you have a picture of your drunkenness.” Luann left the house in tears.

Insulting Sonya at a dinner party

At a dinner party with the participation of the author of “Sex and the City” Candice Bushnell in season 9, Dorinda felt that now was the time to reproach Sonya for “speaking badly” about her. After several rude references to Sonya’s genitals and a reminder that she wasn’t invited to Luann’s wedding, Carol Radziwill told Dorinda to tone it down by reminding her that they weren’t at school. This is an example of how Dorinda had a sincere thought, but she decided to add some personal attacks by spoiling her serve.

Tamra breaks the rules

Even after RHONY put her, according to Andy Cohen, on “pause,” Dorinda continued to communicate with her colleagues on the set in “The Trip of the Real Housewives.” When Tamra Judge broke one of the rules of the Blue Stone Estate, which was that you can’t eat upstairs, Dorinda was unhappy. She went to get a sign with the rules to remind Tamra, but Tamra assured Dorinda that she understood. “I’m not a child, I get it,” Tamra said. “Don’t put that damn food in my bedroom, okay?” Dorinda answered, and Tamra nodded and indicated that she had received the message. However, Dorinda didn’t stop there, asking Tamra if she was six years old, which seemed very condescending. Visibly shaken after she apologized, Tamra began to cry and left the room, while Dorinda mocked her and laughed.