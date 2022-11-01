RTX 4090 Power Adapter Passed Stress Testing in Shocking Video

In a shocking video, we see how the Galax overclocking team connects the controversial RTX 4090 power adapter to two power sources to conduct its stress test. Don’t try this at home, kids.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 power adapter has been criticized due to the meltdown of some 16-pin power ports. The problem with the 12VHPWR adapter is so serious that Nvidia is reportedly rushing to solve it. This led many to try to conduct their own investigation into the connector.

Igor’s laboratory found that bending the adapter at a certain angle can lead to breakage of some contacts. Meanwhile, GamersNexus is trying to collect data from its community regarding the rating of the wires used in order to collect a larger sample of data. This could create problems for Nvidia 40-series GPUs and their future. AMD has confirmed that its RDNA 3 graphics cards, such as the 7900 XT and XTX, will not use the 12VHPWR connector.

The RTX 4090 power adapter has passed stress testing

In the video from Teclab, the acceleration team associated with the Galax brand. We see them doing a stress test of the RTX 4090 power adapter cable in a shocking video. Two power supplies were connected to the 12VHPWR connector, and part of the cable was also removed to see how much torture the fault-prone power connector could withstand.

The video shows the bend of the cable in a particularly fragile connection point. This is where many probably consider the source of failure. It’s like a test to see if they can disable their specific 12VHPWR connector. Then they demonstrate the connection of the RTX 4090 power adapter to the power plant. Then the power plant will require 1500 watts through the damaged cable. At the time of writing, the results are not shown.

We haven’t seen the results of this testing yet, but the final results will be soon. This is reported by the team on the video.

We will continue to monitor the 12VHPWR fiasco. However, we had no problems with the two separate cables from our reviews of the PNY and the Zotac RTX 4090.