RTX 3090 worth $ 336,500 stolen from MSI’s factory

The stock shortage due to the pandemic brought along the black market in computer components. The news from MSI’s factory upset the hardware fans.

The stock shortage experienced in computer components during the pandemic period we are in continues to annoy.

Avatar Graphics card stock shortage may be due to memory stock

Due to the stock shortage in RTX Ampere cards and people who buy the existing stock collectively, the RTX 3000 family’s e-retail prices fly, as the models have almost fallen into the black market.

Theft at the MSI factory

The theft at MSI’s factory also reminded the seriousness of the situation. MSI has awarded 100,000 Yuan to find the thieves who stole 40 parcels with 5-6 RTX 3090s from the factory.

As a result of the new conditions brought by the pandemic, the value of 224 RTX 3090, which corresponds to 2.2 million dollars or 336 500 dollars as of MSRP, may be much higher in the second-hand market due to the new conditions.



