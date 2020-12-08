RTX 3090 disappointed in Cyberpunk 2077!

After NVIDIA pushes the boundaries on top card performance, the RTX 3090 can be seen as “too much” for many games. While the RTX 3080 was seen as a better price / performance option for gamers, the Cyberpunk 2077 was disappointing for those who wanted to reach the standardized 4K / 60 FPS.

RTX 3090 couldn’t push the limits in Cyberpunk 2077!

The first tests of the game were published by TomsHardware, and the RTX 3090 did not see 4K 60 FPS in Ultra even though RT was turned off. The tests showed a minimum of 39 FPS and an average of 46 FPS. These values ​​are taken with RT (Ray Tracing) turned off. When RT is enabled, it goes down to a minimum of 17 FPS and an average of 20 FPS.

If we look at these values, players who have an RTX series card should definitely use DLSS 2.0. With DLSS in 4K / Ultra, RTX 3090 sees minimum 57 FPS and average 74 FPS. On the other hand, the only way to run the game’s ray tracing effects smoothly in 4K / Ultra is to use RT with Ultra Performance mode. When the quality of RT is increased, we can only see 30 FPS values ​​in 4K / Ultra.

In short, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be very difficult for our PCs. According to some rumors, such performance losses are experienced because copies sent to the gaming press contain DRM protection. It is worth mentioning again, the game will receive an update of 45 GB on the first day of release and most likely performance problems and bugs will be eliminated. However, it may take more than 1 month for the game to become stable.



