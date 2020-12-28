RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB RAM in Asus support page

Asus accidentally leaked the existence of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, an enhanced version of the 3080 with a supposed launch in February – just after the Chinese New Year, according to the Videocardz portal. This information was found both on the service website and on the support website of the Taiwanese company.

The following codes are listed on the Asus website: ROG-STRIX-RTX3080TI-O20G-GAMING and ROG-STRIX-RTX3080TI-20G-GAMING. The first is likely to be overclocked from the factory and the second can use reference clocks. Check the listing on the official website:

Much like previous rumors and leaks, the 3080 Ti will be among the two most powerful cards in the 3000 series in terms of memory, offering 20 GB of VRAM – just beyond the middle ground between the 10 GB of the 3080 and the 24 GB of the 3090. This new card would be an attempt by Nvidia to enter the match with the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT.

The expectation is that the new hardware will be based on the GA102 chip and, if it does happen, it means that the card will have the same number of cores as the GeForce RTX 3090 (10496 CUDA cores), however with less VRAM and theoretically lower price.

The Asus leak also revealed the existence of the alleged 12 GB RTX 3060 – scheduled for launch in January – a direct competitor to the 12 GB AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. It is worth mentioning that the RTX 3060 Ti was launched in early December.

We still don’t know about prices, but considering that the RTX 3080 Ti can have the same number of cores and only 4 VRAM less than the 3090, it can be an excellent cost benefit for enthusiasts who prefer premium hardware and with performance above average.



