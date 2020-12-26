RTX 3080 Ti VRAM amount seen on Asus’ site

NVIDIA, one of the two largest graphics card manufacturers in the world, launched the RTX 30 series graphics cards last September. Introducing four graphics cards so far, the last being the RTX 3060 Ti, the American video card manufacturer plans to add new graphics cards belonging to the RTX 30 family in 2021. The amount of VRAM of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which is expected to be one of them, has also been displayed on Asus’ site.

The RTX 3080 Ti will be positioned between NVIDIA’s flagship RTX 3090 and RTX 3080.

RTX 3080 Ti VRAM amount seen on Asus ROG Strix

With the RTX 30 series, NVIDIA has switched to 8 nm Samsung manufactured chips, and has made a big reduction in card prices compared to the previous generation. The green team, which plans to continue this policy in 2021, plans to introduce plenty of new graphics cards. The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3060 are at the top of the cards to be introduced, while both cards are expected to be introduced in January.

The RTX 3080 Ti was previously leaked on HP’s driver update list, but there was no information about the amount of VRAM on the card. Now, it has been confirmed that the RTX 3080 Ti seen on Asus’ site will come with 20 GB GDDR6X memory. In addition to the RTX 3080 Ti, it has been determined that the RTX 3060 will have 12 GB of VRAM. While the GDDR6 memory technology is expected to be used in the card, it should be noted that there is no exact information.

NVIDIA plans to position the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card between RTX 3090 and RTX 3080. Just to rival the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT.

The fact that the RTX 3060 has 12 GB of memory raised questions in mind. Considering that even a card like RTX 3070 comes with 8 GB GDDR6 memory, it can be thought that NVIDIA wants to respond to AMD graphics cards with plenty of memory.



