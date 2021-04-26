RTX 3080 Ti: Leak sShows Configuration of Nvidia’s New GPU

RTX 3080 Ti: A leak from a Polish store this week reinforced the existence of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, indicating that the part should be close to being officially announced by Nvidia. In addition to part of the configurations, what drew attention is that the GPU must also limit the hashrate for mining.

The video card must have 12 GB of VRAM GDDR6X, 10,240 CUDA cores and cost around US $ 999 (approximately R $ 5.4 thousand at the current price). According to the Digital Trends website, there is an expectation that the product will be launched at the end of May 2021.

The last event with news from Nvidia was CES 2021, which was held in January. Among other products, the company showed RTX 30 and RTX 3060 series laptops.

And in addition to the RTX 3080 Ti, reports indicate that the RTX 3070 Ti and laptops with the possible RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti are due to start shipping in June.

Mining and plaque shortages

The new GPU will continue Nvidia’s “project” of trying to control mining from its accessories. According to the VideoCardz website, the RTX 3080 Ti is expected to achieve a hashrate of 118.9 MH / s, which is a high rate. It is in this scenario that the driver solutions, BIOS will enter to limit this number.

The company created a line of video cards specifically for mining, precisely to prevent people from buying game-oriented parts with the aim of mining cryptocurrencies. According to the company, this use is one of the reasons for the scarcity of plates on the market.

A few weeks ago, the company’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, said that Nvidia’s GPU stocks will remain low at least until the end of 2021.