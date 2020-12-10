RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti and 3050 Models Appeared in OEM Driver

The cards discovered in the OEM GeForce driver and named according to the generic PCI ID list shed light on the models that may be included in the RTX 3000 series.

We mentioned a few weeks ago that NVIDIA would introduce a new graphics card against the RX 6900 XT. Now, an emerging HPM OEM GeForce driver indicates some new GPUs are being made, including the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

On the other hand, two different engineering examples of the RTX 3070 series GPU also stand out on the list. This model will probably be called the RTX 3070 Ti, and the RX 6800 may come up with a new competitor.

Finally, it should be noted that the GA107-based RTX 3050 model, which we expect to be released in January, is also on the list. We can also expect the entry-level RTX 3050 Ti model.



