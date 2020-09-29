RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 grapple with capacitor issue

Introduced on September 1, RTX 3000 series graphics cards were met with great enthusiasm by the players. In the past days, the stocks of the cards offered for sale were exhausted within minutes. But on top of all this good news, it turns out that the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards have capacitor problems. It was stated that there were crashes in the games due to the problem.

While many companies make different statements on the subject, this situation varies according to the brand and model.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 experiencing capacitor problem

While the media and gamers had great expectations after the event organized by NVIDIA on September 1, we can say that things started to become increasingly difficult for NVIDIA. Users who started having some problems with their high-level cards reported the situation. While there is no official statement from NVIDIA yet, the manufacturers made a statement on the issue.

Colorful, one of the graphics card manufacturers, first noticed something wrong on September 15th and reported the situation unofficially via email. With the sale of the cards, crash issues during the game started to arise. At the point reached today, it turned out that the crash problems were capacitor issues for the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards. There are 6 capacitors on the back of the graphics cards that are responsible for filtering the GPU voltages. The better the filtering, the less likely the cards will encounter problems at high frequencies.

The first issue occurred when a custom card clocked above 2.0 GHz during gameplay. The game crashed without any warning, surprised users. According to what has been reported so far, it has been stated that the problem is due to capacitor choices. Under normal circumstances, companies act according to NVIDIA’s guidelines for capacitor design. For RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, different capacitor types are available, such as POSCAP and MLCC. While designing the card, a single type of compensator can be used or a combination of two types can be used.

The solution to the capacitor problem occurring in RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards is not clear yet. A different design is preferred in many models. MLCC capacitors are cheap and small. However, it is prone to cracking and piezo effect. They can also cause temperature problems. POSCAP, on the other hand, is larger and has lower voltage ratings. They are not prone to cracking and piezo effect, and they work better at high temperatures. However, they are worse at higher frequencies.

Making a statement on the subject, EVGA stated that the problem they experienced with their own cards was due to POSCAP capacitors. Stating that 6 POSCAP designs could not pass the real-time durability tests, the company stated that they changed the current design with a design consisting of 4 POSCAP and 20-piece MLCC clusters.

MSI, on the other hand, stated that it made a design change in the GAMING X TRIO and VENTUS models. ASUS has changed the design on its cards before production. GALAX, on the other hand, stated that there were problems with the cards using only 6 POSCAP designs and that the design was worked on. Zotac, one of its manufacturers, said that it uses 6 POSCAP designs on all of its cards and will first contact users who have problems. Stating that they will change the design in Colorful, INNO3D stated that they did not experience any problems.

In addition to all this, with a newly released update, the turbo frequency speeds of the cards were cut. A solution could be found temporarily in this way for the cards with the problem.



