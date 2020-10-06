RTX 3080 and 3090 stock release from Nvidia CEO

Those looking to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3090 graphics card will likely have to wait until 2021. According to the news of Tom’s Hardware and Wccftech, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that the company expects the stock shortage for both graphics cards to continue for a while.

During a press Q&A meeting to address the GTC announcements, Huang answered questions about the ongoing stock shortages of both graphics cards. “I believe the demand will exceed all our desire for the year,” said Huang. said.

The RTX 3080 and 3090 were completely sold out within a few minutes of the start of pre-orders abroad, and both the launch processes were tough for Nvidia. However, Huang says the problem is not caused by supply, but by high demand for both GPUs.

“Even if we know all the demand, I don’t think such a rapid rise is possible,” Huang said. said. “We’re moving really fast. The yield is great, the product is superbly shipped to the market, runs out instantly. Nvidia also apologized for what happened during the release of the RTX 3080 and for the limited availability of the cards.

Nvidia has another card in its RTX 3000 series that it plans to release this year: the RTX 3070 with an overseas price of $ 499. Nvidia has postponed the release date to October 29 to work better with retailers to deliver the cards to more customers on launch day. But if the situation is similar to the last two launches, again a chaotic environment awaits customers.

Of course, we also think that those who decide to buy a new graphics card this year might want to see what AMD will announce on October 28th. The company will be holding an event at that time to promote the Radeon RX 6000 series and possibly its own GPU product to rival the RTX 3000 series.



