Some claims have been made about the RTX 3060 Ti model, which is expected to be released a few weeks ago. The features of the highly anticipated RTX 3060 Ti model were displayed in the GPU-Z application.

RTX 3060 Ti features displayed in GPU-Z

The new model, which appears to be a restricted version of the current RX 3070 model, has been verified through GPU-Z. The upcoming new model will have the same memory configuration as the RTX 3070 and 1024 fewer CUDA cores.

The model, which will be launched with 8GM 14Gbps GDDR6 RAM and 4864 CUDA cores, will have 1.41 GHz memory speed and 256 Bit memory interface width. The new model will theoretically perform about 25 percent less than the RTX 3070.

An official statement has not yet been published regarding the model that is expected to be positioned between RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super in terms of performance. For this reason, the accuracy of the leaked properties is unfortunately unknown.

Considering that the RTX 3060 Ti model uses the same graphics card as the RTX 3070, the new model is expected to be introduced in 2020. Although there is no official statement about its price yet, it is among the rumors that the price of RTX 3060 Ti will be set at $ 400.



