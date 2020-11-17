RT showered Bitcoin tweet from Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams, who portrayed Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is also among the celebrities who are now interested in Bitcoin.

British television and film actress Maisie Williams, who portrayed Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, was also among the people who started to be interested in Bitcoin.

While the biggest cryptocurrency exceeding the 16 thousand threshold and pushing the limit of 17 thousand dollars caused more talk, Maisie Williams also said “Will Bitcoin rise or should I buy?” she asked.

Approximately 680 thousand people have participated in the survey of Williams, who has 2.7 million followers on Twitter, and 51 percent answered “yes” and 49 percent “no”. On the other hand, the tweet received 2,500 RTs and more than 11,000 likes.

Replies from celebrities and crypto community

The tweet, which was RT 2500 times and received more than 10 thousand “likes”, received replies from the crypto community. Famous British podcaster Peter McCormack “1. The lesson – just Bitcoin, nothing else ”while TRON founder Justin Sun wrote“ Yes, now is FOMO time ”.

“Start small and learn as much as you can,” said Stephan Livera, a businessman and fellow podcast programmer. If you have questions, I would be happy to help you. In this way, I will prevent fraudsters in the crypto universe, ”he said.

While Barry Silbert, CEO and founder of Digital Currency Group, advised Williams to look into Grayscale, many names and accounts from the crypto community commented that Bitcoin is still cheap. It was also seen that fraudsters with many fake accounts and usernames came under Williams’ post.

Editor’s note: The question Williams asks directly is “Should I buy bitcoins?” was not. In the question, the word “Long”, which is also used in the sentence “to open a long position”, means to buy in anticipation of a rise. If “Short” were written, the expectation of a decrease would be implied here.



