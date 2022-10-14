RSGloryAndGold Has Died At The Age Of 69

Twitch streamer Tony “RSGloryAndGold” Winchester has died at the age of 69 after battling brain cancer.

Winchester was best known for his broadcasts to his audience on Twitch, where his channel has more than 351,000 subscribers. He died on October 12.

The news of his passing was posted on the content creator’s Twitter page on October 14, which said: “Tony has passed away.”

Just five days before his death, Tony announced that he was making an advance payment for his funeral and created a GoFundMe page so that fans could support his family during this difficult time.

The Foundation will also cover the cost of his cremation.

He has a goal of $50,000 per page, and at the time of writing, more than $40,000 has been sent through 1,300 donations.

In a message to his donors, RSGloryAndGold wrote on his GoFundMe: “Hi, my name is Tony Winchester. I am 68 years old. I have been diagnosed with brain cancer. I have two malignant tumors in different areas of the brain, because of which I lose my eyesight, experience severe headaches and cannot do what I love most, that is, streaming…

“I hope I can count on your continued love and support during this difficult time in my life. I can’t thank you enough for all your support. I am a fighter and I will fight with everything I have to beat this cancer. Don’t forget that I love you all, and you have given me meaning and joy in my life.”

Twitter users pay tribute to RSGloryAndGold

One of the streamer’s fans said, “Rest in peace, Tony… You were interesting when I tuned in, and became even better for many. Heaven will welcome you with open arms. With God, you are an amazing person.”

Pre paying for my funeral !

Check out the videohttps://t.co/6IK7z3l75w — Tony (@RSGLORYANDGOLD) October 9, 2022

Ethan Klein, host of the H3 podcast, added: “Rest in peace, Tony, you’re going to be missed, my friend.”