‘RS. Marvel will Play Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar in a “Really Exciting” Role, Teases Showrunner

“Miss Marvel” captivated the audience with its exciting first episode. But there’s a lot more to come as the Disney+ Marvel series continues. This includes Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar, who appeared alongside star Iman Vellani. And, as the showrunner teased, his secret role would be “really exciting.”

Who is “miss. Marvel star Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar at the premiere of the film “Memory Box” at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 9, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for the Red Sea International Film Festival)

Akhtar is an Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter and singer. He is the son of the famous poet, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor and screenwriter Hani Irani. His older sister Zoya Akhtar is also an award-winning screenwriter and director.

Having started his career as an apprentice director and assistant director, Akhtar debuted as a director and screenwriter in 2001 with Dil Chahta Hai, according to his IMDb profile. The film has received national recognition and several awards.

In 2002, Akhtar helped his father write the lyrics for an Oscar-nominated Hindi film, Lagaan. And in 2004 , he and his sister wrote the lyrics to a Hollywood movie The bride and prejudice.

Akhtar has directed several Bollywood blockbusters, including Don, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He made his acting debut in the 2008 film “Rock On” and has since appeared in dozens of film and TV projects alongside actors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone.

The role of Farhan Akhtar in the film “Miss. Marvel” is “Really Exciting,” Teases Showrunner

It is confirmed that Farhan Akhtar will appear in Miss Marvel at some point. But in keeping with Marvel’s style, his role remains top secret.

Without revealing any details of the character, the creator and showrunner of Miss Marvel, Sana Amanat, spoke about Akhtar’s role in the series. And she teased that fans would find it pretty exciting.

“I can’t tell you anything about the role of Farhan Akhtar,” she said in a recent interview with the Times of India. “But I’ll say it’s amazing! We love Farhan, and it’s very, very interesting.”

“Miss. The Marvel cast is full of famous South Asian stars.

Akhtar is not the only South Asian star in Miss Marvel. The cast also includes Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Samina Ahmed.

In a conversation with India Today, Amanat said that she is a “big fan” of Akhtar. And she noted how pleased she was to introduce him and other South Asian actors to the Marvel audience.

“What’s really great is that outside of the diaspora, I don’t think most of the Western world really understands or knows [these] great actors who have had a long career,” Amanat said.

“It’s just incredible for us to have them on our show,” she added. “It gives a different kind of seriousness to the whole show because of their height and how big they are.”

Akhtar is also very excited to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a post on Instagram, the actor shared a photo of his character and a message of gratitude.

“I am grateful that the universe gives us these opportunities to grow, learn and, in this case, have a lot of fun at the same time,” Akhtar wrote.

“Miss Marvel” airs Wednesdays on Disney+.