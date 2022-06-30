RPG Time: The Legend Of Wright Review — a short but fun adventure in the RPG genre

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is an adventure, puzzle, and RPG game developed by DeskWorks Inc. and published by Aniplex Inc. The player spends only a few hours in the world of Legend of Wright, but this time is spent on a lot of fun puzzles, charming drawings, funny dialogues and nostalgic feelings from playing a board game as a child, coming up with rules along the way.

The Legend of Wright presents the player as an unnamed schoolboy who spends most of the game at his desk. Soon the player is joined by their friend Kenta Nakamura, who created the game out of cardboard, paper and any other props he could find. Kenta created a game called “The Legend of Wright” using his school textbook, which is filled with drawings animated by their shared imagination. The story of the Legend of Wright tells of a heroic Wright who must rescue Princess Lei from the clutches of an evil Child. Wright was defeated in his first battle with Detgaud and was scattered throughout the kingdom. The player must guide Wright home, finding allies and defeating enemies along the way, and Kenta acts as a dungeon master in the D&D style, telling about all the actions, acting as a judge during fights and playing the role of each NPC.

The gameplay in the Legend of Wright switches many times over the course of the story. The most common segments are adventure-style exploration segments where the player interacts with characters and objects in the environment. Most of the battles in the Legend of Wright are first-person turn-based battles in which the player uses the right joystick to guide Wright’s sword. At any moment, the game can switch between The Legend of Zelda’s aboveground segments, R-Type flying segments, a board game, and even a parody of the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots fighting game. Something new is always happening, and the world of the Wright Legend is rarely boring or tedious.

By far the best aspect of the Wright Legend is art. The animation in the game is great, everything resembles hand-drawn doodles in an animated sketchbook. The permanent props used by Kenta to create various characters and gameplay elements are always charming, as he uses all the tools available to a young child to bring his world to life. The Legend of Wright is an homage to such series as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, with many references to classic Japanese role–playing games. The soundtrack is also impressive: Kenta’s phone plays a lot of 8-bit melodies that correspond to what is happening in the game.

Most of the gameplay in The Legend of Wright is puzzles. It’s more of a mixed bag, some of which are incredibly simple and others frustratingly dumb. Fortunately, the game will allow the player to skip some math problems, but there are still a few annoying puzzles throughout the passage. The Legend of Wright offers endless sequels that balance out the numerous deaths the player will face along the way. The combat system is also a kind of puzzle: in most battles, the player needs to get to certain points on the map. The fact that the player can call up a menu of food for treatment at any time, combined with the numerous healing items that are given to him along the way, means that battles are often just a battle of attrition until the player finally develops exactly what he needs. need to hit.

It is worth noting that The Legend of Wright is a short game designed for about 5-6 hours. The short running time is good in the sense that the game does not cease to be long-awaited, since stretching the concept to 20-30 hours will reduce the charm of the game. Each of the chapters has a different focus, and the only one that seems weaker than the others is the board game/airship section of the game, which basically boils down to throwing dice and doing the same direction—based puzzle over and over again. The chapter on the haunted house should also be mentioned, as “The Legend of Wright” seems to be the perfect game for young children, but there are some terrible moments and nightmarish faces in this part of the game that may be too difficult for toddlers.

The Legend of Wright is a unique game that really captures a moment in time. He perfectly embodies nostalgia for old-school role-playing games and creating games during lunch break with school friends. Kenta’s game doesn’t last long, and there are a few disappointing moments, but The Legend of Wright is worth a try, as nothing like it exists, and its shortcomings can be easily forgiven due to its overwhelming charm.