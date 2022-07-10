RPDR: Why Trixie Mattel says she will never participate in the show again

Trixie Mattel has admitted that she has no plans to return to participate in RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the 7th season of the competition series, fans met 24-year-old Trixie. She hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and dropped out in episode 4, but was eligible to compete again in episode 8. Before being eliminated again in the 10th episode, she placed sixth in the competition.

When the line-up of the 3rd season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars was announced, Trixie was among the 10 queens who returned to compete, this time winning the competition. After participating in the Drag Race, Trixie achieved great success. She starred in such shows as “American Horror Story: Roanoke”, “Super Drags”, was introduced as a judge in Brother Bule’s “Dragula” and “Queen of the Universe”. Despite the success after participating in Drag Race, Trixie stated that she was not interested in returning as a participant in the popular series.

Related: Why RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 Is the Best Season

Speaking about the All-Winner All-Stars season, which is currently airing on Paramount+, Trixie revealed that she was asked to participate, but ultimately declined the offer. According to Insider, they did invite Trixie to return to All-Winners, and the former Drag Race star admitted that the producers said, “Hey, we’re doing All Winners, we know you don’t want to do it, but we wanted you to know that we’re always thinking [of you] if you want to take advantage of the opportunity.” However, Trixie answered “no” to this suggestion.

After switching from a contestant to a judge in the Paramount+ series “Queen of the Universe,” Trixie announced that she would return to the show if it would judge to some extent. Trixie revealed that she would like to somehow include a challenge based on her new Discovery+ show, Trixie Motel, and would like to judge girls by this type of challenge. Despite the fact that Trixie never wanted to participate in competitions again, it seems that Trixie loves the role of a judge and will never give up the chance to become a guest judge at a Drag Race, if such an opportunity ever presents itself.

Despite the fact that she will no longer participate in the Drag Race, Trixie remains one of the many fan favorites on the show. Although she is adamant that she will no longer compete, she has never ruled out the possibility of returning as a guest Drag Race judge. However, with the success that Trixie has right now, it’s unlikely that this will happen anytime soon. If fans miss Trixie on their screens, they can see her streaming “Trixie Motel” on Discovery+ and as a judge for the second season of “Queen of the Universe,” which will premiere later this year on Paramount+. RuPaul’s Drag Race fans may be upset that she will never compete again, but that doesn’t mean they won’t support her in her other endeavors.