RPDR: Why the All-Stars Season 7 Format Should Replace Lipstick Removal

For more than 12 years, RuPaul’s Drag Race has delighted drag racing fans around the world, and with the latest by-product of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, everything has become better thanks to the cancellation of lipstick. In the RPDR sub-series, alternate queens from previous seasons compete again for their chance to win the coveted $100,000 in addition to being inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame along with previous All-Stars winners. However, in the last season of the series, the cast consists of all the winners, and the battle for the crown has never been more spectacular.

In past All-Stars seasons, starting with the 2nd All-Stars season, the top two queens of the week had to lip sync in memory of their heritage, and the winning queen had to eliminate one of the bottom queens with lipstick. with a name of your choice written on it. This format was quite intriguing when it was first announced, but as the seasons went on, it became more and more messy as the Queens eliminated the main contenders. When this happened, viewers began to get frustrated watching their favorite queens, often favorites, drop out simply because they were competing.

After the announcement of the 7th season of RPDR All-Stars, a new format was revealed in the first episode that could change the future of All-Stars. RuPaul explained that there will be no exceptions in the 7th season of RPDR All-Stars, and instead the top two queens will receive stars and the right to block the receipt of a star by another queen next week if they are in the top. In the end, the four queens with the most stars will make it to the finals. This was met with great excitement, as viewers could now get more screen time with their favorite queens, rather than worrying about whether the best contestant would be sent home for one miss.

With every All-Stars season and the recent performance of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World viewers are excited to see their favorites return to get another chance to win the crown. However, along with this, there is a fear that the queens will not be fair in their exclusion tactics. The new format of the 7th season of RPDR All-Stars allows the queens to compete weekly without fear of being knocked out. This allows queens to showcase their skills rather than returning home after a bad week. It is very noticeable that the queens are finding peace of mind week after week this season, as the drama is not so high, and they all seem to be enjoying themselves this time.

Knowing that queens don’t go home every week refreshes not only the participants, but also the audience. This new format gives RPDR stars something they look forward to every week. Queens seem to be more relaxed and friendly with each other, but most importantly, queens who often find it difficult to sew are having fun, not stressed. Now queens can focus on creating their best work, rather than loitering around for fear of going home, which ultimately affects their work as a whole.

This new All-Stars RuPaul Drag Race format should stay here. This not only gives the queens some hope and a chance to win the competition, but also makes viewers want to watch it more. This All-Stars season includes Raja (season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5), The Vivienne (Drag Race UK, episode 1), Yvie Oddly (season 11), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12), Shea Coulee (All-Stars Season 5), Monet X Change (All-Stars 4) and Trinity the Tuck (All-Stars 4). The show has changed for the better and, after Jinkx’s performance in the Snatch Game, has become perhaps one of the funniest seasons in recent times.