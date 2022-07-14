RP DR: BenDeLaCreme & Jinks Monsoon Announce Return of Holiday Tour

Christmas in July has become even more festive thanks to the recent announcement by RuPaul’s Drag Race icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon that their holiday tour is returning this November. Since 2018, this dynamic duo has traveled across the US, UK and Canada, bringing a creative festive mood to sold-out crowds. Although the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the show from taking place in 2020 and even canceled several recent concerts in 2021 during the Omicron surge, the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is scheduled for 2022.

DeLa, who is about to complete her READY TO BE COMMITTED tour of Canada, and Jinx, who is crushing him in the current victorious season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, are working to ensure that every holiday is interesting to the masses. In an interview with Screen Rant in 2021, DeLa said that their goal is to create “a space for people who do not always necessarily experience all the joy that we should feel about the holidays, when we are inundated with messages about family and homecoming…” Even in 2020, when the industry entertainment closed, Drag Race stars offered this space through Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, created by the production company BenDeLaCreme Presents and available on Hulu.

Although their debut film, featuring talking eggnog and stripper elves, was exciting, nothing beats the energy of a live audience. DeLa and Jinkx announced on social media that the Jinkx and DELA holiday show will hit the road from November 17 to December 13 with 26 stops in all three countries. DeLa described the show as “joyful, fun, surreal, social and soulful. Nothing makes me feel more connected to the good in the world than the sea of people with whom we celebrate the season night after night, laughing, applauding and being in our feelings together.”

Jinks said the show “will take everything you expect from a drag queen entertainment show and turn it to its side. It will test the limits of stupidity by being unexpectedly deep and thoughtful. celebrate as you want.” DeLa and Jinx write all the materials for their holiday shows, which, according to Jinx, is vital for the LGBTQ+ community. She said: “Very often stories about queers and drag are written by outsiders, and they lack the authenticity that the queer public craves. Self-creation of a show from scratch ensures that authenticity will be permeated by every aspect of the production.”

Korolev’s subscribers filled the relevant posts with excitement. One fan said: “I didn’t think I’d be so excited about the July holidays, but… here we are!! So looking forward to it!” Another called the announcement a “winter blessing.” Even Bobby Burke, the star of the Netflix series Queer Eye, expressed his anticipation, commenting: “I can’t wait!!” Based on the past tours of these favorites RuPaul’s Drag Race, it’s safe to assume that the audience will be decorated with brand new songs, stunning images and, of course, some alcoholic drink, who will be able to maintain a full conversation with DeLa.