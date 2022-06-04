Royal photographer says Princess Diana wasn’t as “cute” or “easy to work with” as Camilla

Over the years, so many former employees of Princess Diana have talked about how great it was to work with the late Princess and what a good person she always was. But the same cannot be said about Camilla Parker-Bowles, as we rarely hear anything from employees about working for Prince Charles’ second wife. Now, though, the royal photographer who has worked with both women reveals that Camilla is actually “nicer” and “easier to work with” than Diana.

Here’s the honest opinion of longtime photographer Arthur Edwards about working with the Duchess of Cornwall and the late Princess of Wales.

Royal photographer’s impression of Diana before she married Prince Charles

Edwards is a British photographer who has been photographing the royal family for four decades. He joined The Sun in 1977 and became a member of the Order of the British Empire for “outstanding services to newspapers”. The famous photographer has toured with several members of the most famous British family and has always maintained good relations with high-ranking members of the royal family.

In a previous interview, he described his first impressions of Diana shortly before she got engaged to Prince Charles.

“I found her charming,” he told PBS. “In fact, I remember how she asked me, once stopped me on the street and said, “Why do you think all this harassment?” And I said, “Well, I guess because you’re going to be the prince’s bride.” And she said: “Why?” She said: “Just because I don’t have a past?” And I said, “That could be one of the reasons.” I said: “You’re actually a very beautiful girl.”… I remember telling her: “Listen, when you come around the corner, don’t lower your head now,” because she has it, she had this terrible habit of lowering her head… I said: “Look up and smile.” And she did. and it was a beautiful picture.”

Camilla is “nicer” and “easier to deal with”

While Edwards found Diana charming in those early years, he claims there was a time when Princess Diana was a bit difficult to work with.

“Camilla is prettier than Diana. It’s easier to get along with him,” Edwards admitted to Stellar magazine. He added: “Diana used to have her own moods and when she died she didn’t talk to her mother or Sarah Ferguson because of silly arguments. You won’t get that with [the Duchess of Cornwall].”

About how the public looks at Charles’ second wife, Edwards said: “Diana has been dead for 25 years, so people’s memories slip away and they embrace Camilla.”

(L): Princess Diana in red at the reception | Jane Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images, (right): Camilla Parker Bowles leaves St. George’s Chapel after a civil marriage with Prince Charles | Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

The memory of Princess Diana will never disappear

Edwards is right that memories are fading, but Diana’s legacy lives on and will never be lost thanks to documentaries, books, films and TV series such as The Crown. All this plays a big role in why there is still so much interest in the late princess and some contempt for Camilla.

As the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams put it: “The problem is that everything connected with Diana, what is constantly being talked about in the news, brings back memories of the past.”

He told the Express: “The last decades… bring Diana back… there will always be a part of society that is far from being fascinated by Camilla. That’s how the world works.”