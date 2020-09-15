Royal family Prince Harry on his 36th birthday

Prince Harry turns 36 on Tuesday installed in the United States, where he has started a new life with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

As tradition dictates for some time, the British royal family has not forgotten to congratulate him publicly despite the fact that, in practice, he is no longer an active member of the monarchy.

On the Instagram account of Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, they have shared two photographs of themselves: one of Harry alone and another in which he appears smiling with his father, Prince Charles.

“Today we wish the Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday,” reads the text accompanying the publication.

The birthday boy’s grandmother has done the same on the Buckingham Palace account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II in the virtual sphere, with a very similar message and a snapshot of the two taken at an official reception in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone for a much more casual image in which the three of them are shown running in one of the public appearances they used to make together before the former Windsor bad boy moved away from the UK.



