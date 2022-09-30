Royal experts Comment on How Meghan Markle Should Let Her Son Archie Get Closer to Her Royal Cousins

Not everything is in order at Buckingham Palace, even after the death of Queen Elizabeth. There have been certain changes. Earlier this week, the Sussex’s were demoted and they now sit on top of Prince Andrew. And King Charles is still thinking about giving Lilibet and Archie the title of Prince and Princess. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their royal duties back in 2020, they gave up not only their royal titles, but also their ties with the family. The couple quickly moved to California and gave a spectacular interview that shocked the whole country.

Prince Harry, once very close with Prince Charles, said that they decided to go their separate ways. Since then, the brothers have not been close. Although they briefly reunited to mourn their beloved grandmother. However, this hostility between the brothers also caused their children not to communicate with each other, and Angela Mollard has something to say about this.

Angela Mollard believes that Meghan Markle should allow her children to communicate with their cousins.

Because cousins live in different worlds and see each other so little, they can’t get close. Royal expert Angela Mollard even wonders if they have any connections with their cousins. She believes that Lilibet and Archie “should pamper” the children of Prince Charles and Kate Middleton — Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George. She believes that Meghan Markle, keeping children away from her cousins, causes more harm. Since they are members of the royal family, they can’t just knock on their closest friends when needed.

“When you’re a member of the royal family and you can’t just knock on your closest friend’s door and go play, your cousins really matter, they matter a lot,” she said. According to her, establishing a connection with her cousins is very important for the development of Archie’s personality. She fears that otherwise Archie will grow up and become a “spoiled child”.

Earlier, the Duchess of Sussex was criticized for not visiting Balmoral with her husband. Although it later turned out that she was prevented by King Charles.