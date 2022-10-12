Royal expert reflects on the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family

Two years ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused massive controversy by resigning as members of the royal family. The couple decided to move to California because they accused the Windsor House of racism and psychological harassment. In various interviews, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rebuked their subjects in the United Kingdom for not treating Meghan and Archie properly.

The chances of Harry and Meghan returning to London are slim. The couple reduced the number of reconciliation messages as they looked aloof at the Queen’s funeral and service. Moreover, King Charles III gave a clear idea of his reign by not including Harry and Meghan in the royal portrait. Charles’s picture shows him with Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was inevitable

Amid all the talk of tension between the Sussex and the House of Windsor, the royal writer Valentine Lowe reflected on the consequences. The expert believes that Meghan is from a completely different world and will never be able to adapt to the royal family. Developing his opinion further, Valentin added that Megan cannot fit into the institution, while the latter also cannot tolerate the former actress because of the huge difference in their thinking and approach.

“I think it was an impossible task. I think that in Megan and in the family you had two worlds that had no experience of each other, had no opportunity to communicate with each other, had no opportunity to understand each other,” Lowe mentioned in his book “Courtiers”, quoted by The Courtiers. News.

In his book, the royal author is extremely critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He accused the couple of causing inconvenience to their staff during their stay at Frogmore Castle in the United Kingdom. Lowe said that it was difficult for the Sussex to trust the palace servants, and they often carried out loyalty checks.