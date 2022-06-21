Royal expert explains why Queen Elizabeth II won’t publish report on bullying of Meghan Markle: “The Queen doesn’t want any more drama”

Protecting his family—and the crown. Royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that Queen Elizabeth II will not publish anything about the report on intimidation filed against Meghan Markle, because the sovereign wants to protect the monarchy and her loved ones from negativity.

The biggest scandals in the royal family in recent years

“All I’m hearing from the palace right now is that the queen doesn’t want any more drama,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 20. the public”.

Thus, the 96-year-old man allegedly decided that the complaints filed against the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex would remain confidential. In March 2021, The Times of London reported that one of the former advisers of a native of California filed a complaint about bullying her when she and Prince Harry lived in Kensington Palace.

The couple’s former public relations secretary, Jason Knauf, sent an email in 2018 that was allegedly forwarded to HR, as reported by The Times, which claimed that “the Duchess was able to kick two assistants out of the house last year” and “sought to undermine the trust of another employee.

Chronology of Meghan Markle’s ups and downs in the royal family

A representative for the author of The Bench denied the allegations in a statement at the time. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who has been the target of self—abuse and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” Meghan’s representative said.

In August 2021, a new epilogue published in the paperback edition of Caroline Durand and Omida Scobie’s book In Search of Freedom claimed that two of the people mentioned in the original complaint had asked to withdraw the charges.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that an investigation had been launched, but never announced the results or confirmed whether any charges had been dropped.

“Well, it has been suggested that the reason this investigation, in fact, will not see the light of day, at least publicly, is to protect those who have spoken out and made these accusations of bullying the Duchess of Sussex, to protect their privacy, to protect their anonymity,” explained Nicholl ET on Monday. “And there are some suggestions that the Duchess of Sussex would not be particularly pleased with this reading, and perhaps she is also protected from all this.”

Where do Harry and Meghan stand with the rest of the royal family?

The expert who wrote the book “Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss and Love” explained that the decision concerns not only the protection of people’s feelings. It’s about the public perception of the royal family. “But I think it’s really just a case of a really very inflammatory story being kept secret, not allowing any of them to be made public, and that I believe the method in all of this is to try to preserve the integrity of these employees, the Duchess of Sussex and the reputation of the monarchy,”- Nicoll said.