Royal Expert Criticizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Portraying Kate Middleton As a “Villain in The Work”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William and Prince Harry had a great bond, and the latter also had a good friendship with Kate Middleton. However, it is believed that the wedding of the royal family of Sussex with Markle spoiled the relationship between the two brothers. The heir to the throne did not consider the former American actress a suitable life partner for his younger brother.

Moreover, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had disagreements from the very beginning. Markle even accused her daughter-in-law of making her cry before the royal wedding. Now it is assumed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are targeting the Princess of Wales again through their Netflix documentary series. The royal couple added a photo to the trailer of the movie “Harry and Meghan” with Kate Middleton and Prince William, in which the future queen consort looks into the camera.

Sarah Vine pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to royal expert Sarah Vine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found an easy target in Kate Middleton. All of them are ready to lay all the blame on the Princess of Wales for their departure from the royal family in January 2020. She even accused the Sussex family of portraying the Princess of Wales as the devil.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

“The fact is that all this is terrible, and the royal family is to blame for everything. In particular, the Princess of Wales. Without drawing a goatee and a pair of horns on Kate, they could not have portrayed her more clearly as the villain in the work,” Vince said in his column for the Daily Mail.

In addition, Sarah Vine called out the Duchess of Sussex for her closing statement that the stakes are high and heard their story from them. A royal expert has questioned the stakes Markle is talking about in the video. Vince slyly teased the former American actress, saying that she needed a Windsor Cottage and a royal scholarship, not a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix.

