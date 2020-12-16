Royal Drama Seasons 5 & 6 Could Be In Danger

The Netflix transmission platform, delivered to The Crown fans the fourth season of the series that narrates the historical events that happened to the British royal family from the point of view of the creator.

Recall that the fourth installment of The Crown, particularly tells stories about events that generated controversial opinions and strong criticism at the time they happened.

The torturous marital bond between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the troubled political relationship between Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth during the 1980s, are at the center of the plot in season 4 of The Crown.

The Crown tells the story of season 4 from the point of view of the creator of the series and not from internal knowledge according to information provided by the royal family, according to Culture Minister John Whittingdale, in recent days.

Therefore, the UK government has repeatedly requested Netflix disclaimer of “The Crown”, and to include in each of its episodes the warning that the plot is based on a dramatic series from the point of view from the creator of the program Peter Morgan, and that the facts are not exact or taken from real life. This said the minister of culture:

“It doesn’t hurt” that Netflix makes it explicit to subscribers that The Crown, although linked to real events, is “Peter Morgan’s speculation or imagination about what might have happened.”

And is that due to the refusal of the Netflix transmission platform to accept the request made by the United Kingdom government, the minister warned this Tuesday, December 15, that the regulation for US streamers can be considered. Therefore, this could put the production of seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown at risk.



