Given the current scenario of the royal family with the Windsors trying to protect the crumbling palace and the Sussex struggling to tear it apart, both sides stood firm. The most senior members of the royal family have vowed not to break the wall of silence about their sharp disputes. But Harry and Meghan poured it all out in their recent documentary series on Netflix. In such cases, we could all foresee harsh criticism of the couple.

Wow! What EVERYONE Missed About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BODY LANG… https://t.co/hIjeqff6A4 via @YouTube I also love this body language analysis. Bruce discusses certain cues that we are already familiar with, and goes deeper. #HarryandMeghanNetflixLies — Just Simpi (@simpi_lovemyway) December 21, 2022

As the six-part series revealed some of the darkest secrets of the royals, the media fueling the frenzy led by royal experts and analysts raised various questions about it. After the royal correspondents received their share of accusations against the Duke and Duchess, it was the turn of the body language expert. In a recent video on his own YouTube channel, Bruce Expert explored some scenes of the documentary series that he didn’t like.

Body language expert called Meghan and Harry unusual

Starting with the opening scene of “Harry and Meghan,” the expert tells us about the discrepancy between the Duke and Duchess. Explaining Harry’s position, he pointed out how he shows familiarity and intimacy with his wife by directing the inner part of his thigh towards her. However, Meghan Markle at the same time crossed her legs on Harry’s side, which, “we all know, is a barrier,” Bruce said.

Harry’s open gesture, unlike Markle’s “unusual” limbic system, is something unusual, the YouTuber said. Later in the video it was stated that her actions did not coincide with her words during verbal communication with the interviewer. He also talked about how Markle must have used it as “her chance to prove herself” by throwing mud at the monarchy. Speaking about the normal distribution curve, he also confirmed that Megan is “not as authentic as she could be.”

Before the start of the video, the expert made it absolutely clear that she was not one of Megan’s haters. Before starting the video, he tried his best to be as focused as possible. Nevertheless, he believes that some things that we all see for ourselves in documentary series cannot be denied.

What do you think about Meghan and Harry’s body language? Do you think they weren’t “authentic”? Let us know in the comments below.