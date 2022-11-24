Royal author tells how Prince Harry Felt “disappointed” when Princess Diana’s Family Disrespected Meghan Markle

All the royal scandals and disagreements that have taken place over the years have set themselves a pattern. Broken marriages, divorces, fear of change and abandonment, as well as rage at being left behind, make headlines almost daily. In fact, over the years, the palace has contributed to the split between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the entire imperial family. Apart from the treatment of Buckingham, there is something else that has increased Sussex’s frustration.

According to reports, Prince Harry’s closest allies, Princess Diana and her family, have become the subject of concern for the duke. Unable to stand the humiliation of his wife, Prince Harry renounced all his royal patronage and honorary titles. The estranged Prince is now saddened to find out exactly what went wrong with the Spencers.

The Spencers have never supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In his book Revenge, royal biographer Tom Bauer stated that no one from the family of the former Princess of Wales had ever shown her any respect. After everything that has happened over the past couple of years, Harry has the impression that Lady Diana and his wife Meghan Markle would be best friends in real life. Both women faced rejection and criticism for being themselves and violating the norms of the Place.

Consequently, Prince Harry counted on the Spencers in times of sadness and suffering. It turns out the Spencers were more worried about the prince when it came to Meghan Markle. Contrary to what he thought, members of the royal family considered Meghan a loser. Bauer even mentioned that at William’s request, Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, warned Harry for the “haste of his marriage” with Markle.

Although the estranged prince introduced his then-future wife to her mother’s sisters long before the marriage, the relationship never seemed to end. Rather, it was even bitter with her mother’s family, who never spared Markle. Her aunts, Jane and Sarah, were too indifferent to the former American actress. However, when the couple had no one in the family they could rely on, they left the palace and moved to the USA. Their royal patronage and honorary titles are a thing of the past, and they live as they wanted.

