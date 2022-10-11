Royal Author Jokes How Meghan Markle Can Date Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Royal correspondents and biographers disliked Meghan Markle from the very beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry. Their hatred of the former actress reached a new level two years ago when she left the United Kingdom with Prince and Archie. Many palace insiders and authors accuse Markle of creating a rift in the royal family and taking Harry away from home to make a life in California.

There is currently uncertainty about the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to their soured relationship with the new monarch, King Charles III. Amid all the tension, royal correspondents Tina Brown and Tom Bauer predicted the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

Will Meghan Markle break up with Prince Harry in the future?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently looking for a new clay house in California. They decided to move because their $14 million cottage is no longer enough for a family of four. When news of the couple changing clothes went viral, royal writer Tina Brown made a snide remark about the former actress.

The author of the Palace Papers believes that the time will come when Megan will get tired of her relationship, and she will hope for a new partner. She jokingly made fun of the Duchess, saying that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not married. “Maybe she’s looking for more than a new home. Elon Musk is still not married,” Tina said, quoted by the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, another royal expert, Tom Bauer, also expressed the same sentiments. The Revenge writer predicted the collapse of Harry’s relationship with Meghan within two years. He said that graduates of “Force Majeure” are already tired of the royal prince. Developing further, Bauer added that so far they have only managed to stick together in order to fulfill their plan to damage the royal family and create their own brand.

“Now in London, many people say that [Markle] is tired of [Harry]. They assume that in two years she will say, “That’s enough” and must negotiate some kind of deal with [the king] Carl to break up the marriage,” Bauer told Page Six.

Do you also believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be able to live together for the rest of their lives? Write your opinions in the comments.