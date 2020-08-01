Roy Kim Receives Outstanding Performance Award

Soloist Roy Kim has just won a loyalty award after ending his training at the Marinr Corps.

At the 1259 Completion Ceremony which was held today, Saturday (01/08), Roy Kim became one of the soldiers who won the Loyalty Award.

This award was given to those who showed ordinary broad performance and practiced the spirit of the Marine Corps during the training.

Roy Kim himself began to join the military training center in Pohang, North Gyeongsang on June 15 and he will soon start joining the South Korean navy.

Meanwhile, Roy Kim has already spoiled fans with his new song ‘Linger On’ which was released a few days before starting his mandatory military service.

Congratulations Roy Kim!



