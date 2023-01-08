Despite reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup, Everton once again highlighted the long-standing concerns of Manchester United coach Eric ten Haga about the goalkeeper’s place.

Coming forward through Anthony, United seemed to control the speed. But David de Gea strangely gave the Toffees a lifeline.

Neil Maupay’s overhand attempt from under the signature seemed destined for the Spaniard, who was standing and guarding his near post, to be knocked out by the Spaniard.

DDG Howler

Instead, the ball bounced off both of his legs before squirming between them, allowing the alert Conor Cody to score the most unexpected goal.

As Diogo Dalot later said, the Spaniard did not think that the ball would pass between his legs.

Such a strange concession once again showed why the Dutch United boss desperately needs a long-term solution.

While De Gea has improved, his mistakes with the ball in his legs and unwillingness to leave his line will always cost United.

Everton grabbed the second ball, ruled out by VAR due to offside, and even in this uncounted goal, United’s number one was too passive for the ball delivered into the penalty area and quite close to it.

Kin’s Wild Opinion

United legend Roy Keane covered the game as an expert for ITV, and he couldn’t resist his criticism of the Spanish stopper at half-time.

He said: “A shocking mistake by an international goalkeeper. It’s like continuing football. Looks like he’s had a few drinks.

“It was as if the goalkeeper was removed, and the fielder went into the goal,” The Sun quotes the former midfielder.

United have used the services of Jack Butland on loan, and Ten Hug should ideally give him a chance to play against Charlton Athletic instead of the Spanish goalkeeper.