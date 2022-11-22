Roy Keane Argued With Graeme Souness on The Air.

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane was involved in a heated debate with Graeme Souness live on air when the pair reported on the opening game of the World Cup in Argentina.

Souness v Keane: The gloves are off! 🧤 The two pundits clash over Argentina's penalty decision… 😬#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/htLxuWiHHt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2022

The tournament favorites got a penalty in the first half, which Lionel Messi converted to put his country ahead before the break.

At half-time, the penalty was the main topic of conversation for experts, and Keane and Souness quarreled over whether it was the right decision or not.

When asked about the first half, the former red said: “I don’t think it was great. Argentina had a good start, but it seemed to me that they were moving through the motions; I don’t think it was a penalty.”

Souness countered: “He’s not watching the ball. He doesn’t know where the ball is, he’s only interested in the Argentine player, he doesn’t know when he was hit, he doesn’t look, and it’s a penalty.”

Keane snapped at the former Liverpool midfielder: “No, no. All this will contribute to diving. He’s dragging him down!”

When Souness accused Keane of not listening, Keane cut him off and repeated his point that it would promote diving.

Souness replied: “It’s not about opinion; it’s a fact; the guy wasn’t looking at the ball.”

This statement by Souness made Keane wonder why they were all there then: “Well, I’m here to give my opinion. This is not a fine. What are we here for? I’m here to give my opinion.”

The heated exchange of opinions amused the other experts, but they did not know where to look, as the dispute continued, and Souness said: “I’ve heard you say that ten times. Do you want to repeat it?”

When Keane once again said that it was not a penalty, Souness barked: “Let someone else perform. You’ll learn more if you listen all the time instead of talking.”

The situation ended when Keane defiantly told Souness: “Go ahead”, who was still excited, much to the delight of the former Red.

Argentina lost the game 2-1 due to the fact that Saudi Arabia, a country that is not even in the top 50 teams in the world, beat the favorites of the tournament.