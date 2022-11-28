Roy Keane and Gary Neville Criticize Former Failed Manchester United Player Angel di Maria For Argentine Horror Show

Argentina was on the verge of relegation from the World Cup, but thanks to the heroism of star player Lionel Messi, they managed to defeat Mexico 2-0 in the second match of the World Cup.

From Manchester United’s point of view, Lisandro Martinez’s performance was exemplary, and it was a far cry from the nervousness of the previous game that gripped the back line.

And although the United defender was one of Argentina’s best players, another former United star Angel di Maria failed to reach the heights expected of him.

Argentina’s victory, Di Maria’s defeat

The winger is not at all popular among United supporters because of his constant comments criticizing the club and for leaving the club after just one season, referring to how difficult it was to adapt in Manchester City.

On Saturday, the former Real Madrid star showed his ineffective result, failing to beat a single opponent player and not hitting a single shot on goal in the game.

Out of five attempts to shoot from the right flank, he managed only one successful shot into the penalty area and lost the ball a total of 12 times.

"He's the biggest disappointment ever to come to Manchester United!" 👀@GNev2 and Roy Keane have something to say about Angel Di Maria… 😬

United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane were very critical of the Juventus winger and mentioned that he has no heart and is guaranteed to give the ball away because of his poor result.

“He is the biggest disappointment that has ever come to Manchester United…he has no heart,” Neville told ITV (via the Daily Mail).

“He’s going to break your heart, I’m not sure he has one. Go and do something. He’s guaranteed to give it (the ball),” Keane added.

“He bumps into bodies, he doesn’t raise his head. Look at his career… he had some great moves, he left for a lot of money, but is watching him there.

One of United’s worst acquisitions in history

“Take it off. His end product and decision making for an experienced player is so bad.”

Post-match statistics showed that the 34-year-old took third place in the number of assists in the game from his side with 24 – just one more than Emiliano Martinez in goal.

Di Maria spent just one season in United colours in the 2014/15 season before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain. During his time at Old Trafford, the Argentine scored only four goals and made 12 assists in 32 games.

While fans will be delighted with Messi’s genius and Martinez’s appearance in the starting lineup, Di Maria’s shameful failure will prove once again how bad a transfer he was for the 20-time champions of the English League.