Rowlett looks even cuter as an official Pokemon Bag chair

The Japanese sofa and chair manufacturing company Cellutane has announced the official Rowlett bag chair with a pillow, which Pokemon fans will probably want to get their hands on. Rowlett is a 7th generation Grass Starter Pokemon, and he quickly became a fan favorite after the Sun and Moon Pokémon lineup was announced in 2016. Starter creatures have always been a topic of discussion among fans, and the recently introduced Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Starters already have players. I am excited about the upcoming games.

Along with the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise are also enjoying the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as well as many updates and Pokémon GO events in 2022. Thanks to the popularity of the series, new Pokémon products and products have appeared. They are regularly released around the world so that fans can demonstrate their passion for games. From clothes to plush toys, there’s no shortage of Pokemon merchandise on the market, and serious fans can even get their hands on game-inspired furniture. Just last year, the official Pokémon Gengar chair made a splash online thanks to its creepy and cute design.

Pokemon News The PokeJungle Twitter account recently shared the official release of the Rowlett chair bag from the Japanese sofa and chair manufacturing company Cellutane. The rowlett, made of plush material and filled with a padding of rattles, looks absolutely charming in the form of a soft chair, and there is even an iconic butterfly in the form of a leaf on this item. Rowlett was released among another line of Pokemon Cellutane sofa bags, which includes Ditto, Snorlax and the aforementioned Gengar. In addition, shoppers can also purchase a Poké Ball footrest to accompany their favorite life-size pocket monster. Unfortunately, fans outside Japan may be out of luck, as it looks like the collection is not available for worldwide shipping.

Although fans and players of the games may first want to buy a Rowlett or one of the other Pokemon in the form of a bag chair, buyers should be careful when choosing furniture. PokeJungle noted that while some promotional photos show an adult using a rattle, other photos instead show a small child sitting in a Pokemon chair. While a child can comfortably relax with his new Pokemon friend, it seems that the adult in the photos may not sit so comfortably due to lack of space.

Since Pokémon is one of Nintendo’s most popular and successful franchises, old and new game fans will probably never have to worry about new content and products. With the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this holiday season, players are eagerly counting the days until they can explore a new world of games, as well as make friends with new 9th generation Pokemon. Perhaps after the release of the next Pokemon games, fans will be able to look forward to when one of the new 9th generation starters turns into a bag chair.