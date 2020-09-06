Roundup Review with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’s development team had the steep challenge of remaking a classic game more than twenty years since it launched.

The original’s arcade action is just as fun as it was back then thanks to updated gameplay features and visuals. The majority of the songs are also included, with classics by Goldfinger and Millencolin among the highlights. These are in addition to new songs by artists like MGK and MxPx.

“Playing through the newly remade levels is immensely enjoyable, and that on its own is enough to call Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 a success,” said Mat Paget in GameSpot’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 review. “However, smart additions and an engaging challenge system make it an experience that’s more than just a brief skate through Tony Hawk’s past.”

Critics from around the web have applauded Vicarious Visions and Neversoft for nailing the feeling of the original games. Modernizations, like graphics that let you actually recognize which skater you’re playing as, make the two games feel like they fit right alongside new skating games like SkateBIRD, Skater XL, and Session.

Game: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Developer: Vicarious Visions, Neversoft

Release date: September 4

Price: $40



