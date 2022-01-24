Round Six Tournament In Minecraft Takes Down Country Internet

Round Six: An entire country was without internet last Saturday (21) for about two and a half hours – and the fault appears to have been a direct attack against Minecraft players who were playing in a tournament.

This is the summary of the case involving Team Andorra, a group of participants in a Twitch event called SquidCraft Games, which mixes evidence of the Round 6 streaming phenomenon with a world created in Minecraft.

In the tournament, participants have to go through the games shown in the series and based on children’s games, but recreated in Minecraft. Evidence includes “French Fries, 1, 2, 3” for example, plus original spins such as hide and seek.

The competition has a prize pool of US$ 100,000 and initially involved 147 streamers, expected to end on Tuesday (25). The vast majority of participants are in countries that speak Spanish or have the language among the languages ​​most spoken by the population.

Close dispute

During one of the first stages of the competition, participants from Andorra were disqualified because of the unstable connection. The problem is that the country, which has about 70,000 inhabitants and is located between France and Spain, has only one internet provider.

In this way, both streamers and practically all residents of the region with the operator’s internet had connection problems.