Round I: Tottenham vs Arsenal – Kane-Son Gleeful Duet

Tottenham Hotspur ended the first half with a 2-0 advantage over Arsenal . The Tottenham vs Arsenal duel in the 11th week of the Premier League , took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday (6/12/2020).

Tottenham goals scored by Son Heung-min (13 ‘) and Harry Kane (45+ 1’)

The first half of Tottenham vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur immediately won a free kick when the game entered the second minute.

However, Eric Dier’s kick was unable to threaten Arsenal’s goal. His shot still bounced far over the crossbar.

Arsenal’s turn to create opportunities from set piece situations in the seventh minute. Willian takes the free kick, but the Tottenham player can still block.

The ball then fell at the feet of Bukayo Saka. Unfortunately, the 19-year-old’s shot has yet to bear fruit.

Tottenham Hotspur opened the scoring thanks to Son Heung-min’s action in the 13th minute.

Starting from a fast counter-attack, Son Heung-min who took advantage of Harry Kane’s pass then dribbled the ball to the left side of Arsenal’s defense, before releasing a kick from outside the penalty box which made Bernd Leno move.

Score 1-0 for temporary advantage Tottenham Hotspur.

In the 27th minute, the hosts almost doubled the lead. However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot on target was well read by Bernd Leno.

Giovani Lo Celso threatened Arsenal in the 36th minute.

He grabbed the ball from Thomas Partey then ran alone to the Arsenal defense area. Not lucky, his efforts were thwarted by Rob Holding.

The Gunners, nicknamed Arsenal, won a free kick in the 44th minute. However, Harry Kane’s header thwarted the efforts of Mikel Arteta’s troops.

Arsenal actually fell behind after Harry Kane, who welcomed Son Heung-min’s pass, managed to break into Bernd Leno’s goal in the 45 + 1 minute. First Half: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal

The composition of players Tottenham vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1) : 1-Lloris (PG), 3-Reguilon, 4-Alderweireld, 15-Eric Dier, 24-Aurier, 5-Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 7-Son Heung-min, 17-Sissoko, 18-Lo Celso, 23-Bergwijn, 10-Harry Kane. Reserves: 12-Joe Hart (PG), 14-Joe Rodon, 33-Ben Davies, 8-Harry Winks, 9-Bale, 9-Moura, 45-Carlos Vinicius. Coach: Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal (3-4-3): 1-Bernd Leno (PG), 3-Kieran Tierry, 6-Magalhaes, 16-Rob Holding, 2-Bellerin, 7-Bukayo Saka, 18-Thomas Partey, 34-Granit Xhaka, 9-Lacazette, 12-Willian, 14-Aubameyang.

Reserves: 13-Runarsson (PG), 20-Mustafi, 8-Ceballos, 15-Maitland-Niles, 25-Elneny, 28-Willock, 30-Nketiah.

Coach: Mikel Arteta.



