Round 6: Why Didn’t Gi-hun Get On The Plane? Director Explains Final!

Round 6: One of the most talked about subjects of the moment is Round 6, the South Korean series from Netflix that was a huge success and got the talk on social media.

The series follows 456 people who urgently need money to pay their debts, so they agree to participate in a mysterious game. Everyone is locked in a secret place where they will play to win 45.6 billion won. Each game is a traditional Korean children’s game, but the consequence of losing them is death.

At the end of the series, after having watched all the games and their aftermath, we could see the big winner of the award: Gi-hun, the number 456. But, contrary to what we might think – stunned by the guilt and the way he won the game – he doesn’t touch the money for a whole year.

After a conversation with Oh Il-nam on his deathbed, Gi-hun discovers that the old man was behind the bloody and horrible competition and comes to understand his experience, so he starts spending the money on his account.

He then decides to change his look, fulfill the promises he made to his gaming buddies and get on a plane to visit his daughter who is living in California. But as we’ve seen, at the last minute, Gi-hun gives up getting on the plane when he sees the game’s recruiter again.

Series director Hwang Dong-Hyuk explained why Gi-hun didn’t get on the plane at the end of the series. In addition to creating the series, Hwang serves as the screenwriter and director of Round 6, which stars Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Wi Ha-Joon, Jung Ho-Yeon, O Yeong-Su and Heo Sung-Tae .