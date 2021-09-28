Round 6: What To Expect From A 2nd Season Of The Series On Netflix?

Round 6: The Korean series Round 6, just released in full, was one of Netflix’s big surprises for this year 2021 and brought elements of suspense and mystery just right for the audience. Now, with season one ending after nine episodes, fans are already speculating what might come up in the show’s new cycle, should it happen. Will we see more bloody games in season 2 of Round 6?

Round 6: series summary

In Round 6, hundreds of people with troubled (debt-laden) lives are summoned by a secret organization to join a series of six childhood games, with the promise of winning billions of won in cash. However, this is just an excuse for the participants to enter a violent and merciless competition of life and death, in which it is worth cheating, betraying and cheating to be the survivor at the end of the games.

In the first season, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, we meet the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Li Jung-jae), who alongside his childhood classmate Cho Sang-woo) and North Korean Kang Sae-byeok ( HoYeon Jung) must go through the most bizarre challenges, being careful with the dangerous group of criminal Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae) and with improbable tasks that require luck, strength, skill and the rescue of childhood memories.