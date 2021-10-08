Round 6: What Does The Netflix Series Teach Us About Reality Shows?

Round 6: If you live on planet Earth and are minimally connected to the world of series, surely you’ve at least heard of Round 6, from Netflix. The South Korean series is an absolute success in all countries that streaming is present, including having a chance to become the most watched production in the history of Netflix.

The great repercussion of the series makes the readings around it multiple. It is possible to talk about Round 6 both in the economic sphere, for example, as in dramaturgy or in the cultural issue of South Korea. Therefore, I suggest in this column another angle that came to my mind while watching it: its relationship with the programs reality show style coexistence, such as A Fazenda, Big Brother Brasil and Power Couple Brasil. Does the South Korean phenomenon help us to better understand the mechanisms of this type of attraction?

First of all, I make it clear here that I found Round 6 to be fun and engaging, though not exactly original. The motto of the deadly competition, as many texts have already pointed out, recalls The Hunger Games. The big central theme (how far do you go for money?) is universal and has been explored many times in pop culture. The characters are somewhat stereotyped (the neglected old man, the bad guy without any layer of goodness, the naive foreigner, the honest poor, the traitor woman), and the plot twists (like the leader’s identity, the game’s motive) are reasonably predictable. However, I reiterate that all this does not detract from the entertainment generated by the series and the popularity it has achieved is very justified.

As I said, when marathoning it, I couldn’t help creating in my head parallels with other programs that apparently have nothing to do with Round 6. And, from here, I bring some information that could be spoilers for those who haven’t seen the series. Round 6 centers around the following motto: Several people in South Korea start being approached by a strange man who starts challenging them to play a children’s game in exchange for money. At the end, they receive a card with a phone number, which invites them to participate in a big challenge. They are, of course (otherwise, there wouldn’t even be a series).