Round 6: Series Success Expands Investments In The Korean Market

Round 6: Since its September 17 release, Round 6 (Squid Game, in the original) has received a lot of attention from Netflix subscribers. Currently, the show remains first in the top 10 on the platform. All this performance has been noticed by investors, who expanded their shares in the Korean market.

According to The Peninsula, Bucket Studio Co. and Siren Pictures, the companies that produced the show, have seen their companies’ shares grow by 70% and 50%, respectively, since the opening of Round 6.

Also according to the Qatari newspaper, this market behavior is a result of the current worldwide demand for Korean productions. Other film studios, such as CJ ENM, responsible for the production of the film Parasita, also had a rise in shares, showing investors’ confidence in the future of the country’s audiovisual sector.

Round 6: What is the Netflix series about?

In Round 6, viewers follow a group of indebted people undergoing several deadly games to win cash prizes.

The series’ cast consists of Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Oh Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam, HoYeon Jung as Kang Sae-byeok, Heo Sung-tae as Jang Deok-su, Anupam Tripathi as Abdul Ali and Kim Joo-ryoung as Han Mi-nyeo.

