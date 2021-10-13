Round 6: Real Versions Of The Netflix Series Begin To Appear; Look!

Round 6 became quite famous after its debut on Netflix, taking gigantic proportions on social networks and even recently becoming the most watched series in the history of the streaming platform.

According to the company, the production was viewed by more than 100 million subscriber profiles and tuned in by 111 million homes worldwide. The numbers were released on Netflix’s official Twitter just 25 days after the series premiered.

With all this success, many brands, people, companies and – whoever and whatever you can imagine – are trying to ride the wave of the series and do everything they can about it.

In South Korea’s Gangwon province, a hotel has announced that it will be hosting a Round 6 version later this month. According to The Korea Times, St. John’s Hotel in Gangneung will host the event.

The hotel’s website is releasing the real version of the popular Netflix series, in which the winner will receive 5 million won (US$4,178), which is, of course, far less than the cash prize of the real series.