Round 6: Real Phone Shown In The Series Will Be Removed From Episodes

Round 6: Netflix announced this Thursday (7) that it will permanently remove the actual phone number presented in Round 6. The initiative is one of the steps of redress against a case reported in recent weeks, when a South Korean citizen contacted the platform to complain about disturbances caused by curious people calling your phone.

After a phone number owner complains to Netflix that people are calling her number “24 hours a day” because it was aired in an episode of Round 6, the streaming service finally determined an official measure to address the problem. Interestingly, this happened right after the company mentioned that it couldn’t do anything and that the right thing was for the citizen to change her number.

“Since Round 6 aired, I’ve been getting calls and text messages non-stop, 24/7, to the point where it’s hard for me to get on with daily life,” said the number’s owner in interview with Koreaboo. “This is a number I’ve used for over 10 years, so I’m quite surprised. There are over 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone and it’s gotten to the point where people lose track of the day and night out of curiosity; my phone’s battery runs out and it shuts down.”

In a statement, the platform confirmed that it will edit the episodes of the Battle Royale series to permanently remove the phone contact. “Together with the producer (Siren Pictures), we are working to resolve this issue, including editing scenes showing the phone number when necessary,” she said.

The first season of Round 6 is available on Netflix.