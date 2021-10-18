Round 6: Netflix Series Worth Nearly $1 Billion

Round 6: Netflix’s success, the South Korean series Round 6 brought a return of nearly US$900 million (about R$4.9 billion) for the streaming service. The information is from an internal document of the platform analyzed by Bloomberg.

The data becomes even more impressive when noticing that the nine episodes of the first season of the production cost $21.4 million. In brief comparison, just one episode of The Crown can cost up to $10 million.

Released on September 17, 2021, Round 6 has quickly become a pop culture phenomenon. The series features a dystopian plot about people who participate in a string of children’s – and bloody – games to win a cash prize.

According to Netflix, about 132 million people watched at least two minutes of the attraction. In addition, 66% of viewers completed the 1st season of the curious story.

With these numbers, Round 6 became the most watched series on the platform. The production broke Bridgerton’s record, which reached about 82 million viewers in its first month on the streaming service.

Expectation for Season 2

While Netflix has not given the green light to season 2 of Round 6, recent results are a strong indication of a renewal. Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the attraction, has already revealed that he has ideas for the next year of the attraction.

“There are some stories in the series that haven’t been covered well. For example, the plot about the cop and his brother, Front Man. If I develop Season 2, I’d like to explore that plot,” the screenwriter told The Hollywood Reporter.