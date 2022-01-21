Round 6: Netflix Director Confirms Season 2 Of The Series

Round 6: Netflix CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos confirmed this Thursday (20) that Round 6, as expected, should get a second season.

The news was revealed during a press conference promoted by streaming to talk about the company’s earnings in 2021. When asked about possible new episodes of the Korean production, Sarandos stated “that the universe of Round 6 is just beginning.”

In addition, the head of content stated that the series should gain new products, including immersive experiences for fans, games and collector’s merchandise.

“It’s not like we have to go in and teach someone in Korea how to make great content. It’s an incredible market for that. There’s always been curiosity around the world, the K Drama market has always had pockets of success all over the place, but the ease of delivery we offer has pushed that into the mainstream,” Sarandos said of Round 6‘s success around the world.

3rd season

Confirmation was already expected, as series director Dong-hyuk spoke about the renewal in December of last year. To the Korea Times, hyuk claimed to be in talks with Netflix for possible second and third seasons. “We will soon come to a conclusion,” he said.