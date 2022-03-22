Round 6 Actress Says She Would Love To Appear In Euphoria

Euphoria: Jung Ho-yeon, a South Korean actress best known for playing Kang Sae-byeok / Player 67 in the hit Netflix series Round 6, spoke in an interview with Talk Show Entertainment Tonight that she visited the set of Euphoria. Although she is not part of the cast, she says she felt very comfortable. When asked if she would like to be a part of the HBO series, the actress confirmed that she would love to.

“I would love to [appear in Euphoria]! I visited the Euphoria set and it was really good, because it’s been a while [since I’ve been on a set] after Round 6. It was weird because I felt so comfortable just sitting [around]. I’m not a staff member at Euphoria, but I felt safe and comfortable.”

Euphoria’s success

Jung would not be the only person who would like to be a part of Euphoria. Tom Holland, who stars with Zendaya in the Spider-Man films, has also wanted to make a cameo in the HBO Max series. Some fans even imagined this would happen in Season 2, as the two are very close. But with the success of Euphoria increasingly clear, it is to be expected that other celebrities will gain space for large participations.

And obviously Jung Ho-yeon might be one of them. After the incredible success of the Netflix series, she has been much in demand and loved in Hollywood, and has already won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series. In addition, she is part of the new series by director Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), entitled Disclaimer, streaming on Apple TV+.

Jung Ho-yeon is also a model, and one of the best in the world. In 2018, the website Models.com included her as one of the 50 best models in the segment. You can check out the complete Season 1 of Round 6 on the Netflix streaming platform. While both seasons of Euphoria can be seen on HBO Max streaming.