Roubini Explains Why Bitcoin Price Falls

Nobel Prize-winning economist Nouriel Roubini explained why the Bitcoin (BTC) price started to fall with his shares on December 11. Roubini, one of the hardest bitcoin critics, said what happened in December 2020 reminds December 2017. Roubini, who made a comparison between big investors called “whale” and individual investors, gave the message that history is literally repeating itself.

Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped as low as $ 17,700 as of December 11, 15:00. The market value of Bitcoin, which lost almost 3% value on a day-to-day basis, fell to $ 328 billion. A similar “red” picture emerged in the global stock and commodity markets, while Bitcoin and altcoin prices were on the decline.

Decline comment came from Roubini

Nouriel Roubini does not think there is a link between the decline in cryptocurrency prices and the decline in global markets. The famous economist chose to attribute the drop in BTC price to crypto whales. Roubini said that individual investors trying to buy Bitcoins at $ 19,000 were caught in FOMO (fear of missing out).

According to the Nobel laureate economist, the big investor, called the “whale”, has already started selling while the individual investor tries to buy BTC. Explaining that long-term investors are no longer making HODL, Roubini said that a new dump wave has occurred in the market. Roubini made a similarity between December 2017 and December 2020:

“Just like at the end of 2017 / early 2018, Bitcoin whales started to put selling pressure on crushed investors caught up in FOMO… And just like the Bitcoin price started to fall sharply in late 2017 / early 2018. From almost 20 thousand to 17 thousand dollars! ”

What did he base this interpretation on?

A metric called Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed showed that long-term investors started selling on exchanges. This metric developed by Glassnode is based on the age (when it was last used) and the amount of coins that have started to be used actively.

When the graph drawn by this metric from the end of September to the end of November is examined, it is seen that long-term investors started to sell in mass. According to the Decrypt report, the Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed metric has increased by 162% in just three months. This increase shows how much the sales pressure from HODLs has increased. Bitcoin price is $ 10,700 at the end of September; At the end of November, it was almost 20 thousand dollars.



