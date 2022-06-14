“Rotten Dominion Tomatoes” is different from the “Jurassic World” films/Park”

Jurassic World: Dominion received harsh reviews from critics, which led to a low rating of Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience rating of Rotten Tomatoes says something else. Each film in the franchise was popular at the box office, but critics and viewers gave “Rotten Tomatoes” a variety of ratings, so how do “Jurassic World: Dominion” evaluate “Rotten Tomatoes” compared to the rest of the films “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World”?

The original Jurassic Park movie, released in 1993 and critically acclaimed, became the highest-grossing film of all time (until it was supplanted by Titanic in 1997). The fresh assessment was a soft reboot of “Jurassic World” in 2015. Despite the huge difference in ratings of “Rotten Tomatoes”, the films have remained popular and usually have at least moderate success at the box office.

While franchises that last as long as the Jurassic franchise and earn as much at the box office tend to have a good track record with reviews and earn high scores on Rotten Tomatoes, the films Jurassic Park and Jurassic World have never found reliable success. Their box office receipts were mostly solid, but the Rotten-rated films did not perform as well as the Fresh-rated films, which makes the critics’ and viewers’ assessment of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Rotten Tomatoes even more interesting.

Jurassic World: Dominion – lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes in the franchise (much)

With a 30 percent rating of “Rotten Tomatoes,” “Jurassic World Dominion” has a lower score than any of the “Jurassic Park” or “Jurassic World” films. In “Jurassic Park” — 92 percent, in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” — 53 percent, in “Jurassic Park III” — 48 percent, in “Jurassic World” — 71 percent, and in “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” — 47 percent. Negative reviews not only make Jurassic World: Dominion the worst Jurassic film on Rotten Tomatoes, but its score is as much as 16 points lower than the previous film with the lowest rating, while any other film with a Rotten rating gets six points. the window is from 47 percent to 53 percent.

Compared to “Star Wars,” another outdated franchise, even the critical punching bags of the “Star Wars” prequels had only one “Rotten” score, while “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” had 51 percent. “Star Wars: Skywalker. got a rotten grade in rotten tomatoes.

Jurassic World films Have a Lower average Score on Rotten Tomatoes than Jurassic Park

The average rating of “Rotten Tomatoes” for the entire Jurassic franchise is 57 percent, but if we divide two trilogies, each of which has one film with a rating of “Fresh Rotten Tomatoes” and two films with a rating of “Rotten Tomatoes”, the average score of the “Jurassic Park” trilogy will be 64 percent. , which in itself would be considered a fresh result, is far ahead of the Jurassic World films, whose average score is only 49 percent, and which would be rated as its own “Rotten” rating.

While the 92 percent rating of Jurassic Park is something above the average of the original trilogy, even if we don’t factor in the Jurassic Park score, the first Jurassic Park trilogy is still on average one point higher, with an average of 51 percent compared to with the average score of the Jurassic World trilogy (49 percent), which shows how much a 30 percent Jurassic World: Dominion score on Rotten Tomatoes lowers the average.

Interestingly, while viewers usually agree with critics in “Rotten Tomatoes,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” is the only time in the franchise where the audience score was significantly higher than the critics’ score. The 91 percent audience rating of “Jurassic Park” is just one point lower than the critics’ score, “The Lost World: 51 percent audience rating” of “Jurassic Park” is just two points lower than the critics, the 36 percent rating of “Jurassic Park III” is 12 points lower, 78-the percentage score of “Jurassic World” is seven. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has a score higher, and 48% is one point higher, while Jurassic World: Dominion currently has a 79% audience rating, which is a whopping 49% higher than its 30% critics’ rating.