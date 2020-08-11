Rothy, MV ‘Ocean View’ Trailer

Ahead of the comeback with a new song, Rothy re-released the trailer for the music video for “Ocean View”.

This sweet-voiced soloist will again present a new song with the concept of summer, where in the video footage that lasts about 30 seconds, we will be presented with bright and colorful color tones.

Even though in the title Rothy includes the name Chanyeol EXO, in this teaser we still haven’t seen the presence of the rapper’s ‘1 Billion Views’ singer.

The song along with the music video for me ‘Ocean View’ is scheduled to be released on August 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

Before that, take a look at the following teaser!



